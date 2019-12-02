Former U.S. Representative and Murray native Carroll Hubbard announced Monday that he plans to start fundraising to run for the District 1 seat in the Kentucky House of Representatives.
The announcement was made via a letter sent to the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance in which he stated his intentions toward the 2020 race. District 1 includes all of Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman counties, as well as part of McCracken County.
Hubbard, who switched his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican in September, plans to raise and spend more than $3,000 during the election.
He served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1975 to 1993, having lost a 1992 bid for reelection. Hubbard served time in federal prison from 1995 to 1997 after pleading guilty to federal campaign finance law violations. Before he was elected to the U.S. House, Hubbard was a Kentucky state senator from 1968 to 1975. In 2006 and 2008, Hubbard ran unsuccessfully for reelection to the Kentucky Senate.
In April, Hubbard was suspended from practicing law for 60 days for lying under oath regarding allegations that he sent harassing communications to a local attorney and her spouse. In a six-page opinion, the Kentucky Supreme Court found Hubbard guilty of five counts of misconduct.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.