Kelly Forbes, the chief operations officer at the Hopkins County Family YMCA, was named a Kentucky Out-of-School Alliance Afterschool Ambassador.
KYOSA Director Tom Haggard said they are proud to announce Forbes as a KY Ambassador.
“Our ambassadors are a select group of leaders who have committed to a year of civic engagement to strengthen community awareness, support effective programs, and bring diverse partners to the table,” he said.
The Kentucky Out-of-School Alliance founded the Kentucky Afterschool Ambassador program. Its mission is to empower up-and-coming leaders in the field of afterschool and to advocate for afterschool confidently and effectively for all Kentucky youth.
According to a news release, KYOSA is a community of professionals and advocates dedicated to creating exceptional out-of-school programs for every student in Kentucky.
Haggard said the ambassadors not only benefit Kentucky’s youth, but also network with other advocates to sharpen leadership and public speaking skills, and to become more engaged in the public policy process.
As the COO for the YMCA, Forbes sees the need for quality childcare and safe spaces for afterschool time in Kentucky communities.
“She has immersed herself in all things childcare since the Covid-19 pandemic and has played an important role in Child Protection at the YMCA by becoming a Certified Praesidium Guardian and recreating the YMCA’s Child Protection Policy,” said the news release.
Forbes also volunteers as the local race director for the 9/11 Heroes Run-Madisonville and is the co-founder of the Patrick Rudd Project. She is also a Kentucky Colonel and was named the Madisonville Messenger Citizen of the Year in 2016 and the Madisonville Lions Club Woman of the Year in 2017 for her non-profit and volunteer work in the community.
