Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) has now opened a Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) in Mortons Gap to assist the victims of the Dec. 10 tornado that hit Dawson Springs before cutting a line across the county.
The DRC is located at Hopkins County Central High School and will be open for those in need from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance, the Kentucky Department of Insurance and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be available at the recovery centers to assist survivors.
The DRC is a federal facility and under COVID-19 protocols a face mask is required. If you do not have a mask, one can be provided.
DRCs are operated by the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management and FEMA, offer in-person support to survivors in Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren counties.
FEMA representatives can explain available assistance programs, how to apply to FEMA, and help connect survivors with resources for their recovery needs.
You do not need to visit a center to apply with FEMA If you are unable to visit one of the centers, there are other ways to apply: You can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.
When you apply, you will need to provide:
• A current phone number where you can be contacted.
• Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.
• Your Social Security Number.
• A general list of damage and losses.
• Banking information if you choose direct deposit.
• If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.
The deadline to apply for federal assistance is Feb. 11, 2022.
