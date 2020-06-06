Motorists can expect stop and go traffic with long wait times while a contractor replaces a culvert on U.S.41-A westbound beginning at daylight today near Mahr Park in Madisonville.
Traffic will be controlled with flaggers, and the work is expected to require the entire day for replacement. Drivers are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes while this work is performed. Motorists are encouraged to reduce their speed and observe traffic control while traveling through this work zone, according to a spokesperson with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
