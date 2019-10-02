Back in Time

Submitted photo

Butch Corum has been busy keeping The Messenger in photos for our Back in Time piece that is published in each issue of the paper. Today's photo, submitted by Corum, will undoubtedly bring back many fond memories for our readers as the original Dairy Queen on South Main Street is featured. Corum said he believes the photo was taken in the mid-60s but isn't for sure on the date.

Back in Time

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.