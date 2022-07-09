Fun for the entire family will be coming to Madisonville next week, with “The SpongeBob Musical” hitting the stage at The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, July 15-17. Show times are Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m.
The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts.
Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up to take center stage.
The power of optimism really can save the world!
Ticket prices range are $16 for general admission and children tickets are $8. For more information or to purchase tickets be sure to call the ticket office 270-821-2787.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.