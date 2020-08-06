By The Messenger Staff
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s District 2 has announced work that will affect traffic flow in Hopkins County.
CSX will be doing some work on U.S. 41 south of Nortonville, according to a news release from the district. At mile-marker 2.25, traffic will be reduced to one lane starting Wednesday, Aug. 12, weather permitting. The work is scheduled to be complete by 3 p.m. Thursday.
Crews will be on site those two days from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the release states. Flaggers will control the traffic, and drivers should be aware that there will be reduced speeds and stalled traffic.
