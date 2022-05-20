A total of 5,497 Hopkins County residents cast their vote in Tuesday’s primary election. That amounts to around 15% of registered voters in the county, a drop of around about 8% since the last primary election that took place in 2020, which took place amidst the COVID-19 lockdown.
While that seems like a significant drop, 2020 was a presidential election year with a much hire than normal voter turnout.
The last non-presidential primary was in 2019 and reported a comparable turnout of 14.3%.
The General Election is Tuesday Nov. 8. The last day to register to vote and still be eligible to vote in that election is Oct. 11.
The General Election will follow a similar format to the one observed for the Primary:
• The online portal for mail-in ballots will run from Sept. 24 through Oct. 25.
• In-person absentee voting will be held Oct. 26 through Oct. 31.
• In-person early voting will be Nov. 3 through Nov. 5.
Locations, polling places and other details could vary depending on the schedule established by the County Clerk later this year.
