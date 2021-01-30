The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
Kanisha Thoroughman, 30, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia fugitive from another state and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Barry Harper, 51, of Robards, was charged Thursday with no registration plates, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first-degree possession of controlled substance, violation of a Kentucky emergency protective order, failure to produce an insurance card and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
