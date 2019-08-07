Pet of the Week

Jed is a 6-month-old hound mixed puppy who is looking for his furever home at HCHS. This sweet guy is so loving and playful, he brings joy and laughter into every situation! If you're looking for a guy to grow up with your kiddos, or even just be your partner in crime, then Jed is the perfect guy for you! Don't miss your chance to make a Hound shaped addition to your family -- this guy is sure to get snatched up fast! Our dog adoption fee is $125 which includes DHPL & KC vaccinations, rabies vaccination, heartworm check, monthly heartworm prevention (until they leave), spay/neuter, and microchip. Application process is still required to adopt a sponsored animal. There are no pull fees for approved rescures. Keep up with our events, our adoptable animals, and more on our Facebook page under Hopkins County Humane Society! Our adoption facility is located at 2210 Laffoon Trail Madisonville. We are open to the public Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9AM-5PM (CLOSED 12-1 for lunch) Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday are by appointment only. You can request an adoption application via email (hopkinscohs@gmail.com) or come to our adoption facility! Please call us at 270-821-8965 or privately message us with questions or inquiries!
