How much does a hug from a beloved family member mean to you?
At the Paragon of Madisonville, families can hold one another again through the facility’s new “Hug Wall.”
“I can’t really explain the emotion that came over me because you don’t realize what you have until you can’t do it anymore,” said Trish Wyatt, who was able to hug her mom for the first time in four months yesterday. “It felt good to finally get a hold of her, even though it was through plastic, I could still feel the warmth of her body.”
Leading up to the hug, both residents and family members have to wear masks and maintain a safe social distance until standing right next to each other at the wall, which is a made with plastic, PVC pipes, and has places for both parties to place their hands and arms through, said Wyatt.
Her mother, Sandra McGary, said it was great to hold her daughter again.
“I’m a big cry-baby, and I just thought we take everything for granted, and we take each other for granted,” she said. “It’s made me realize how much freedom means.”
At Hillside Center, a long-term care facility in Madisonville, families have been able to see one another outside with social distancing through a barrier.
“For residents to see kids and grandkids outside, even though they can’t hug or touch or anything, just to get to see them and get to talk to them has been huge,” said director Lainie Brinkley. “Some days, we have anywhere from six to eight family members that are coming to visit outside.”
Although the facility has its outside barrier, extra precautions are also being taken. Both residents and visitors wear face masks. Brinkley said that is a challenge as it is both hard to hear as people speak through their mask as well as not being able to read the lips of the other person talking.
“It’s still better than trying to talk in between glass and windows,” she said. “That can be a barrier. Or sometimes it’s the temperature. Some days it’s hotter, and people don’t want to sit out as long. We do a 15-minute time frame, so that’s not a big issue.”
Brinkley said they schedule visits in half-hour increments to allow time for proper cleaning and sanitation.
Monday, restrictions for both long-term care and assisted living facilities were eased as well as plans for being able to allow inside visits with guests later this month, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
One new guidance from the state is that small-group activity, like bingo or exercise, can resume.
McGary said she was able to play and win a round of Wheel of Fortune during a small-group activity on Tuesday.
Residents at Paragon are now able to eat a meal in their dining hall, although only half of the residents can eat there at a time — so one group eats lunch there and the other eats dinner, said co-founder and director Maria Lee.
“Every resident has the opportunity to eat at least one meal a day in the dining room,” she said. “The dining room is big enough to easily spread people out if we’re going to do a group activity. We can only have up to 10 people at a time in any group, so it’s still a pretty small size. But bingo’s a good one that we can spread them out and still let everybody be close enough to hear and see.”
Group sizes can’t exceed 10 residents, and according to the CHFS, residents should wear masks to and from each activity as well as wash their hands both before and after.
For the next two weeks, facilities will create plans for their resident visitation guidelines. According to CHFS, there are two critical factors in resuming limited visitation.
The first is adhering to social distance guidelines — with six feet between residents and any other person. The second is that there is no new resident of staff with COVID-19 within 28 days for nursing homes, and 14 days for assisted living.
In Hopkins County, only two long term facilities have current positive cases, both of which are staff members and not residents, according to CHFS.
For more information regarding the guidance for a phased reduction of restrictions for long term care facilities, visit the CHFS website at bit.ly/CHFS_Resources.
