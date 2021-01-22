Two Madisonville Fire Department employees were terminated and a third was demoted following an October investigation, according to Mayor Kevin Cotton.
Sara Lutz, the city’s public relations manager, confirmed an incident occurred in October that prompted the investigation, but details that led to the disciplinary actions were not released.
“The City of Madisonville was made aware of a situation that occurred with three Madisonville Fire Department employees,” Cotton said in a written statement released to the media. “Once made aware of the situation, the City of Madisonville promptly conducted an investigation and placed involved employees on administrative leave pending the investigation. Per investigation findings, the City of Madisonville elected to terminate two individuals, and one employee was demoted in rank. Madisonville remains committed to providing our community with impeccable service by employing men and women of high integrity. Madisonville is very fortunate to have very upstanding first responders.”
Kentucky State Police handled the investigation after being contacted by the city, according to KSP Public Information Officer Trooper Rob Austin.
Austin said that findings from KSP were reported to the Hopkins County Attorney, who declined to press charges.
An open records request was hand delivered to the City of Madisonville Thursday by The Messenger seeking any and all information related to the completed investigation.
