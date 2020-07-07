As the United States continues to face a coin shortage, local banks are encouraging citizens to return any loose change into circulation for an equivalent cash exchange.
The COVID-19 pandemic has nickel and dimed U.S. citizens over previous shortages in toilet paper, face masks and cleaning products. Now, the virus has caused even nickel and dimes to fall into demand, according to a recent news release by the Federal Reserve.
The shortage has been linked to substantial decrease in production and circulation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Federal Reserve. Coin deposits to the Federal Reserve, which controls the coin inventory and distribution to depository institutions, have significantly decreased; the U.S. Mint’s production of coins has also slowed due to new health and safety measures set in place for employees.
The Federal Reserve is currently working with the Mint to produce more coins and lift supply constraints, according to a report by CNN. In the meantime, the Federal Reserve has placed a limit on coin distribution to depository institutions such as commercial and community banks and credit unions. As a result, local institutions have been limited in their coin exchange with customers.
Jayne Hundley, the senior vice president of marketing and public relations at Madisonville’s First United Bank, said customers should anticipate a limit on daily withdrawal of coinage.
“The (daily) limit changes based on the supply that we have,” Hundley said.
The overall total of coinage withdrawal on a weekly basis will stay the same as it had prior to the shortage, but customers should expect to make more than one trip to First United Bank in a week’s time, according to Hundley.
“The biggest effect is the inconvenience of having to come back to the bank a couple of times (in a week) to get the same amount of change they would have gotten all in one day,” Hundley said.
The measure is to ensure that all customers will have equitable amount coinage at all times, according to Hundley.
Some retailers have been advising customers on new guidelines for payment during this coin shortage. Madisonville’s Lowe’s Home Improvement store has posted signage that reads in part: “Please use correct change or other form of tender if possible.”
Madisonville’s Farmers Bank and Trust has not experienced any impact on its services due to the shortage, according to Branch Manager and Lender Kim Hoodenpyle.
Both First United Bank and Farmers Bank encourage citizens to take personal measures to bring more coins back into circulation, Hoodenpyle and Hundley said.
If someone has coins collected in their household, many banks provide an exchange service for a deposit into their checking account or in-hand currency equal to the coinage submitted.
“We have a coin counter for our customers so they can bring their coin in and put it in our machine,” Hoodenpyle said. “They can get currency, if that’s what they would like, or a deposit into their account.”
The service is free for Farmers Bank customers; non-customers will incur a 10% service charge to use the machine.
Hundley said First United Bank does not have a coin machine at their location, but bank employees will provide its customers with coin sleeves to roll their coinage in. If they return the rolled coins to the bank, customers will receive in-hand currency or a deposit into their checking account that is equal to the coinage submitted.
