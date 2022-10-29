Families and children enjoyed the free trunk-or-treat event at BrightView in downtown Madisonville, Thursday evening. In addition to the traditional candy and spooky decorated trunks, there was free popcorn and cotton candy for all who wanted it. The Madisonville Fire Truck was on site for children to check out and speak with local firefighters. For those who were looking for a hot meal, Uncle Mont’s BBQ food truck was on site with food for purchase. The beautiful weather made for a great day.
According to Karen Tapp, Outreach Manager for BrightView, roughly 300 children attended.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.