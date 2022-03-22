Although the job site was quiet on Tuesday afternoon as rain fell, it was clear that work had already begun on the lot in Mid Town Commons that will one day house the $13.9 million Hopkins County Sports Complex. Crews began moving dirt within days of the Fiscal Court's March 1 vote to proceed with the project, in cooperation with the city of Madisonville.

