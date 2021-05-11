The Hopkins County Health Department and Baptist Health Madisonville are seeing a slight decrease in COVID-19 cases across the county as vaccination efforts continue.
Health Department Director Denise Beach said the number of COVID-19 cases was high for about four weeks after Spring Break and Easter, but now the county is starting to see a slowdown.
“It is definitely not going away, but it is less,” she said. “I know that COVID-19 is very dangerous, and it is still out in our community.”
On Monday, the Health Department reported 36 new COVID-19 cases since May 3, bringing the total number of active cases to 96. There have been 4,097 people who have recovered and 146 COVID-19 related deaths locally.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for the hospital, said they are also seeing a decline in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
“We have still been experiencing a higher number of positive tests than we had been seeing, but they are not requiring hospital care as often as before,” she said.
Quinn said the hospital has five COVID-19 patients, with none in the Critical Care Unit. COVID-19 patients make up 4% of the hospital’s total patient population.
According to the Kentucky COVID-19 website on Sunday, Hopkins County was classified as orange with an incident rate of 11.8. An orange classification means there are 10 to 25 COVID-19 cases in the county per 100,000 residents.
Beach said the move from “red” to “orange” is a step in the right direction but much work remains if the county is to be listed as “yellow” next as many surrounding counties have been classified.
“We would like to join them, and the way to do that is to get vaccinated,” she said. “The way to get our economy back on track and the way to be able to visit family without concern is for one vaccinated person to be with another vaccinated person.”
Beach is continuing to encourage anyone who has not already gotten the COVID-19 vaccine to do so.
Quinn advises people to do their own research into the science and effectiveness of the vaccines using reliable data and sources.
“Talk with your physician about your health situation and if the vaccine would be a benefit to you,” she said.
The Health Department is offering the vaccine five days a week at the office and several local businesses are also offering vaccinations.
“We are still trying to get out into our community for people in case they have transportation problems or if it is hard for them to get away from work. We can be there quicker and closer,” she said.
The Health Department mobile van will be set up at the Christian Food Bank from 1:30 to 3 p.m. today.
Walk-in community clinics will also be available at the following locations:
• from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19 in St. Charles near the city offices
• from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19 at Hanson City Hall
• from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 20 at the Health Department.
Beach said the evening hours next Thursday are for people who work during the day and cannot leave their offices to get the vaccine.
The Health Department is offering the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the mobile clinics, she said.
“People have a choice, so if they prefer to get the Moderna, they can do that,” said Beach.
To make an appointment at the Health Department, call 270-821-5242 extension 333, or visit https://www.hopkin scohealthdept.com/coro navirus-vaccination-info rmation/.
