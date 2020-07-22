The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
• Mysti M. Wicks, 34, Madisonville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence, no visible injury).
• Harvey L. Henderson, 39, Madisonville, was arrested Monday and charged with careless driving, possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance.
• Paul M. Ezell, 67, Utica, was arrested Monday and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle.
