At Monday night’s Madisonville Regional Airport board meeting, the members heard updates on the new hanger and paving.
Several months ago, the City of Madisonville received a grant from the Delta Regional Authority that the airport is using to build the new hanger, said Airport Manager Emily Herron.
“The hanger is going to be used for the Madisonville Community College Aviation program,” she said. “When it is completed, they will move out there.”
The frame is done, and the rest of the project like electric, plumbing, and the HVAC system will be installed by next week. The hanger doors are coming from Wisconsin, so they will be in Madisonville by the end of the month, said City Administrator Rob Saint.
Herron said they have to have a parking lot for the new hanger. They already have quotes from Scotty’s for $16,711.
“We had some additional money from the Kentucky Department of Aviation,” she said. “They gave every general aviation airport in the state of Kentucky $200,000 to do what we needed with it.”
While Scotty’s was out pricing the parking lot, they decided to get prices for other paving projects. The road that comes up to the culvert would be $12,170, and an additional road around the back of the hanger would be $16,326.
The airport board decided to go ahead and pave the parking lot since that is a requirement, and the other paving projects would happen if there was extra funding.
The last project the airport board heard an update on was the airfield lighting project.
Herron said the current lights for the runway and taxiway have been there for a very long time. The plan is to replace the runway lights, taxiway lights, and the papi lights that pilots use to land correctly with LED lights thanks to funds from the Federal Aviation Administration.
“We are submitting grants,” she said. “They are going to do bids at the end of April.”
