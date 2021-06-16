For her compassion and dedication to her patients, Christinia Miller, a counselor at Spero Health, was honored with the CORE Value Compassionate Award on Tuesday.
Miller said she was surprised by the award since she was just doing her job.
“Addiction is something I am very compassionate about, it always has been,” she said. “It has always been my goal to work in addiction.”
Spero Health is a CARF-accredited organization and outpatient addiction treatment center that specializes in integrated care recovery and medical service.
Spero Health’s Chief Operating Officer Edward Littlejohn said the CORE Value awards are presented once a year and are the highest awards the clinic gives out.
“We have our core values, and they really represent who we are as an organization and as individuals,” he said. “We want everybody to live our core values because of the patient population that we are working with.”
The personnel are nominated by their coworkers, who tell stories on why that person should win an award, he said.
“We take those and match them up with the different core values,” said Littlejohn.
Miller said it means a lot to hear that her co-workers can see how compassionate and dedicated she is to her job.
“It is a motivator and makes me feel appreciated,” she said.
Littlejohn said when Spero sees people living the company’s core values they want to celebrate them.
“We have to be compassionate, we have to be respectful, we have to make sure we are focusing on what our patients need,” he said.
Miller said she started as a case manager three years ago and moved into becoming a therapist.
“I do love my job here,” she said. “My job is just to advocate for all the addicts who need a voice.”
The Madisonville Spero Health Center is located at 436 North Main Street. For more information about treatment, call 270-216-6216.
