The Hanson City Commission had a packed agenda to finish up their fiscal year.
Before the meeting Senator Robby Mills spoke to the commission to introduce himself, give them his contact information should they need anything, and talk about what the Senate has done in the past year to help Kentucky and Hopkins County. Mills is the new senator for Hopkins County after redistricting.
First on the agenda was a discussion on a cost-of-living increase for city employees. The commission went into a closed session at the end and approved a 3% increase.
On the agenda was a nuisance abatement on Mill Street. Hanson City Clerk Casey Pearson said the city has received numerous calls and complaints from different property owners about the new owner.
“He went in took all the trees down and started gutting inside for a remodel,” she said. “My understanding is that he has skipped town. Several of the property owners are saying it is causing rodent issues in their home.”
The commission approved the request to hire someone to clean up the debris and put a lean on the house for the cost of the debris clean-up. Pearson said the lean will be on the house until the property owner pays the cost.
The commission also approved an easement for a property owner. Mayor Jim Epley explained that this owner traded his property for two taps when the pump station was put in on Compton.
“There was nothing put on his deed, so we are going to try to put it on through an easement, so if something were to happen to us, he still has those two taps,” he said.
Pearson brought a loan repayment option to the commission. She explained that last year during the first round of ARPA money, the commission spent all of it, but still had numerous expenditures to get the Hanson School ready.
“What we did was borrowed $40,000 out of the sewer sinking fund that you all approved and additional expenses on the Hanson school,” said Pearson.
The total borrowed was $61,691.01 and now that Hanson has received the second round of ARPA money, $107,000, she suggested using some of it to pay back what was borrowed.
The commission approved to pay back all $61,691.01 using part of the second round of ARPA money.
Commissioner Felicia Greer said paying it all back just made sense financially since no one knew where the finances would be a year from now or even five.
The commission also discussed what should happen with the city superintendent’s transportation.
Epley said the plan the commission agreed on previously was to buy a crane kit for one of the vehicles and sell the current Ford F-150, which has a crane, but that is not possible. They would have had to purchase the entire bed and crane.
He suggested the commission forgo purchasing the crane and instead approve the purchase of a two-door pickup truck, that is easier on fuel.
The commission agreed to the purchase of a two-door truck and will keep the Ford F-150.
The commission also heard solutions for the tile drain problems on N. Livingston, NW Railroad, and W Madison.
The commission approved to move forward with pricing and funding for the tile project expansion on Livingston. They also approved moving forward with the cost of drain tile replacement on NW Railroad and W Madison.
The commission heard about two bids to repair the sidewalk entrances to the Dollar General Store and Hanson Pharmacy.
“Hanson Pharmacy has been down and out, they have been patient as all get out but we could not find anyone to work on the sidewalks,” said Epley.
The commission approved the bid from Marsh Concrete for $8,900. Work should begin on the sidewalk within the next few weeks according to City Superintendent Brian Ruffin.
Ruffin also brought up a street light project on Millstone Way. He said KU recommends adding five street lights.
“The only thing we would have to do is install a conduit, it is an inch and a half and runs about $4,000 to install it all,” he said. “KU will put the light poles up and the lights at their expense.”
The commission went ahead and approved the installation of the conduit.
The commission also approved the installation of a 4-inch drain tile on Cemetery to help with flooding. Ruffin said it would cost about $13,000 for the material and labor. The commission approved to move forward.
Sunset and Compton Road also have issues with flooding, so the commission approved bidding the project out.
Epley said the city is having trouble finding people to do repairs, so he requested money from the commission to purchase a Rotary Impact Drill and a smoke machine for sewer repairs. The drill costs about $1,066.76 and the machine is about $3,325. Both will help find and repair sewer leaks.
Lastly, the city’s John Deer Tractor insurance will run out on Aug. 19, so the commission approved a two-year extension for $13,000.
The next meeting of the Hanson City Commission will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 at Hanson City Hall.
