Ronald Winningham, 42, of Letchfield, was charged Monday with operating on a suspended or revoked operating license.
Donnie Durham, 42, of Paducah, was charged Tuesday with failure to dim headlights, rear license plate not illuminated, careless driving, failure to produce insurance card, operating on a suspended license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and knowingly fraudulently using ID card or electronic code for benefits.
William Andrews, 43, of Clay, was charged Tuesday with menacing, resisting arrest and third-degree terroristic threatening.
Tori Hawkins, 20, of Manitou, was charged Tuesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Steven Mead, 40, of Lewisburg, was charged Thursday with no operators license (moped), failure to maintain required insurance and no registration plates.
Daniel Flanagan, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with driving with DUI suspended license.
Caprice Snorton, 29, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with second-degree disorderly conduct.
Johnathan Franklin, 33, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with careless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked license and failure to produce an insurance card.
