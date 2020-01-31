Celebrating the historical impact of people and places will kick off this year’s Black History Month in Hopkins County.
Each February, people across the country honor the contributions of African-Americans towards society and history. Saturday, Zion Temple A.M.E. Zion Church will be honored with a historical marker stating they are the oldest and most historic black church in Madisonville and Hopkins County.
“We’re approaching 152 years old this year, and the recognition is most deserving and long overdue. Zion Temple A.M.E. is very rich in local history and is the original church cornerstone in the African-American community,” said Bill McReynolds, church member and co-chair of the historical marker campaign.
The historical marker dedication ceremony begins at 1 p.m. tomorrow.
“Nationally, the A.M.E. Zion church has produced notable Black iconic heroes such as Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass, Coretta Scott King, W.E.B. DuBois, Paul Robeson and many others. The members are proud to be a part of the church’s legacy,” said McReynolds. “The weather should cooperate, and we hope to have a great turnout.”
The church was founded in 1868 and was established in a log schoolhouse that Hubbard Lunsford, an abolitionist, gave to the congregation. In 1905, the congregation built its two-story brick building on North Church street.
“The historical marker will serve as a visible reminder of the legacy of this church and will ensure that future generations understand the impact it has had both on Hopkins County and the state of Kentucky,” said Alli Robic, the manager of the Kentucky Historical Society’s historical marker program in a news release.
The ceremony will take place inside the church and then step outside briefly for the unveiling of the marker.
Following the dedication ceremony, the Concerned Citizens Society is hosting its 2020 Black History Gala at Madisonville Community College at 3 p.m. The event will feature keynote speaker, Derrick Ramsey of Lexington. McReynolds said Ramsey was the University of Kentucky’s first African-American starting quarterback and he played nine years in the NFL, where he won a Super Bowl with the Oakland Raiders in 1981.
Along with Ramsey, McReynolds said Madisonville North Hopkins High school football and track legend Alfred “Sonny” Collins will receive the Athlete of the Semi-Century Award.
“It will be great having two former all-Americans coming in to help us kick off Black History Month,” said McReynolds. “Both Ramsey and Collins, are University of Kentucky football legends who are in the SEC Hall of Fame, and the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame. Both also played in the NFL.”
The gala will begin with a meet and greet with the two football players. During the event, several guests from western Kentucky will have a part in the event, along with special musical guest saxophonist and vocalist Bennie J. Smith, who is also a 2020 U.S. Senate Democratic candidate from Louisville.
“This Black History Gala will be one to remember,” said McReynolds. “We want to launch Black History Month and elevate it to another level in 2020. It is so important for all people to know true history. Black history is a vital part of the educational process for African Americans, especially our youth.”
The event will celebrate the winners of the 2020 Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman Icon Awards, the African American Studies Essay Contest and other awards will be presented.
This year’s gala will also pay a special tribute to NBA basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi, who passed away earlier this week in a helicopter crash in California.
There will also be talented area youth participating, door prizes, unknown black history will be shared and more, said McReynolds.
The church is located at 205 North Church Street in Madisonville. The gala will be held in the Steve Beshear Post Secondary Education Center in the Community Room at MCC.
For more information, contact McReynolds at 270-836-9097.
