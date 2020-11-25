At Madisonville City Park work is being completed to prepare for “Deck The Park” — an alternative event for citizens of Hopkins County to celebrate Christmas in a safe way.
Numerous city departments were at work Tuesday in the park preparing decorations for the nightly show that will open on Thanksgiving night and continue until Jan. 1. The nightly 5 to 10 p.m. event is free to attend.
Attractions at the park include oversized decorations and light arrangements such as a reindeer and a Santa Claus hat, and a tunnel of Christmas lights that lead attendees to the main attraction — Liquid Fireworks by Waltzing Waters, Inc. — a fountain show equipped with lights and Christmas music that will allow people to view from their vehicles, according to Madisonville Public Relations Director Sara Lutz.
“I think if you were to sit and watch the show from beginning to end, it would be about 30 minutes, maybe a little bit over,” said Lutz.
Lutz said traffic at the park will be one way with the public entering from Park Avenue and exiting onto McCoy Avenue.
“We have the parking lots by the playground and one in front of the club house that will have a food truck on the weekends,” said Lutz. “They will accommodate only drive-thru service. We are just trying to offer something different so that everyone can stay safe.”
Different food trucks will be available throughout the time of the event, and Lutz will update the city’s Facebook page to let attendees know which food truck will be at the park.
Lutz said the city hopes to add more to the event as time goes on.
“Since this is the first event like this, we have been limited as to how much we have put out this year — but we hope to add more,” said Lutz. “We had all these big ideas, and as we saw things keep changing, we were on the lookout for something different.”
This event is also a partnership with the Kiwanis Club’s Parade of Lights event that is set for Dec. 5-19, which will feature homes and businesses in the area that want to decorate for Christmas and allow citizens to vote on their favorite in three different categories of residential, business or organization.
An interactive map will be available.
“We wanted to do something to add to that event,” said Lutz. “We tried to come up with something here at the park that was centrally located that while families are out enjoying the Kiwanis Club they can come by here as well.”
“With so many restrictions and changes, we were wanting something that would be outside the box and pull people in from all over,” said Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton. “I remember looking at a catalog that came into city hall that talked about water fountains, and I thought we should check it out.”
Cotton said Waltzing Waters, a company based out of Cape Coral, Florida, is a company that has been around for many years.
“Deck The Park has grown into a few more items, and our thought process would be that this would be the first annual event, and that if it goes well this year, then we will blow it out of the water next year,” said Cotton. “I think things look great. The team here in the city has done an outstanding job.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.