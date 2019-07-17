The Hopkins County School Board voted Monday to implement a new virtual academy program for its students who are court-ordered to a home setting beginning this school year. This program will only affect a handful of students and reportedly cut current costs of faculty time and travel expenses, according to school board officials.
The program's overview was delivered by Hopkins County Schools Pupil Personnel Director April Devine, who will oversee the program beginning this school year, which starts Wednesday, Aug. 7.
According to Devine, this virtual academy allows students to continue coursework while also earning attendance credit, which was not possible before. Students will access the virtual academy through the Odysseyware program, which is available in both desktop and mobile formats, with a member of the school or district staff monitoring each student's progress and activity.
Through this technology, faculty will be able to maintain remote correspondence with the students if there is any issue or question about the coursework, she said.
"Students will get the full curriculum that any student would receive in a regular setting," Devine said. "It's just this opportunity would be for them to continue education in a home setting when the court has decided that that is the best place for the child."
The implementation of this program has no additional cost to the Hopkins County School Board. Devine said the virtual academy will save money because the school will no longer have to provide time and travel expenses to faculty members that previously had to travel to the student's home to deliver lessons.
This program will only affect students with a court-ordered home setting. Devine said this will not replace the school's current home-hospital programs, which provide services to students with medical or mental reasons that prohibit attendance.
While this program focuses on those students with a court order, Devine said, "It will also give us the opportunity for students who are not court-ordered to potentially use this program as well if it is in the best interest of the child and other students due to safety reasons."
In other actions, the Hopkins County School Board:
• Updated school policy that will give each school awareness signs that prohibit the use of tobacco and vape-related products in designated areas of school property.
• Approved the three-year plan of re-inspection of asbestos in the school locations. According to the school board officials, this is a routine procedure to maintain the health and safety of students and faculty in these buildings.
• Awarded Scotty's Contracting and Stone the bid to blacktop the property of Earlington Elementary School.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.