Within the first 10 minutes of its grand opening Tuesday, Landon's Hope in White Plains was packed with shoppers, volunteers and city officials.
"My son was Landon, and he died March 23 of 2016 in an accident," said Tammy Moore, founder and director. "Going through some of his journals, we found that this was his dream. This is what he wanted to do. He wanted a food bank and to help people with addiction, rehab and things like that, and that's what we do."
Moore's first store opened in Sebree in 2016 and has helped people in need of food, clothing and spiritual help.
"If somebody comes in and needs food, we feed them," she said. The shop is a thrift store, food bank, soup kitchen and a USDA commodity hub for senior citizens who meet income guidelines.
Longtime Landon's Hope volunteer Esther Jackson described Moore's efforts as wonderful.
"She's got a big heart, that's everything, and she helps everybody," said Jackson. "We can help a lot of people with food and clothing and friendship and prayers."
During the opening, Jackson joined others gathered at the store in a circle and prayed for a customer whose husband is going through medical issues. Moore led the prayer and afterward told the customer, "You know, we're always here, always."
Moore said her hope for the store is to be a light for somebody that needs it.
"I already see the store has a purpose," she said while talking with the shopper.
"We get people on a daily basis that will come in and get prayer or just come in and need a hug or something, and that's just what we do," said Jackson.
During the grand opening, Judy Stanley, a White Plains resident, said that the store is something the community needs.
"I love it. We needed something like this," she said. "We need the food bank, especially for the seniors, I'm really glad it's here."
As a new business in White Plains, Mayor Josh Slaton said that "Landon's Hope is a true blessing."
Knowing that his city has quite a few people below the poverty line, Slaton said knowing residents can "have food for a few extra days is a blessing to me and a blessing to each person."
Over the last few months, the mayor and city council have been working with Moore in finding a location for the new store.
"Last month, the city council and I made it to where we could give them this building to use," he said. "This is one of those things I don't do as a mayor; I do as a Christian. It's not the government's job to help people, it's our job as humans, as Christians, as neighbors to help each other."
Landon's Hope is in the former City Hall on Bob Bruce Drive. Its store hours are Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. During business hours, donations of food, clothing, houseware and furniture are accepted. Cash donations can be made at any Planters Bank location. For more information, contact the store at 270-213-0887.
