“The America I Grew Up in Tour,” presented by comedian Jeff Allen, will perform at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts stage, May 20, at 7:30 p.m.
Jeff Allen combines funny but clean humor that the entire family can enjoy. Performing for over three decades, Jeff is known as one of the premier clean comedians in today’s age. Most of his jokes center around marriage and living with teenagers, something that we can all relate to at some point in our lives.
Jeff’s one-man-show offers a unique glimpse into his crazy world. Besides performing for corporate events, fundraisers, casinos, and theaters, Jeff is a regular on television, podcasts and radio across the country. Some major appearances include
The Dennis Miller Show, regular appearances at the Grand Ole Opry, HBO, America’s Got Talent, SiriusXM radio, Pandora, and Spotify. Jeff has starred on Comedy Central and Showtime TV in comedy specials. For more information on this performance or to purchase tickets call 270-821-2787, or visit glemacenter.universitytickets.com. Adult tickets are $22 and children ages 12 and younger are $11.
Seating for this performance will be in the auditorium instead of the stage to provide better social distancing.
