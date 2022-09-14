The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
• Thomas T. Bean, of Madisonville, was charged, September 9, 2022, for violation of domestic violence order, fleeing or evading police in the first degree, reckless driving, disregarding stop sign and operating on a suspended or revoked license. Bean also charged for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order, leaving the scene of accident and failure to render assistance/aid, driving on a DUI suspended license in the first offense.
• Karl Hunt, of Dawson Springs, was charged, September 13, 2022, for burning personal property to defraud insurance.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Anthony W. Clark, was charged, September 12, 2022, for public intoxication, burglary in the third degree and theft by unlawful taking.
• Karen Michelle Brye, was charged, September 12, 2022, for theft of unlawful taking and shoplifting.
• Tori Hawkins, was charged, September 12, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Charles A. Jones, was charged, September 12, 2022, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana, criminal simulation in the second degree and drug paraphernalia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.