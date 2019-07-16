A father and son from White Plains have been arrested and charged with the kidnapping of two individuals in what authorities are calling a planned and violent abduction.
Danny Massey, 48, and his son, Dustin Massey, 22, were arraigned in front of Judge William Whitledge on Monday morning for the kidnapping of two White Plains residents whose names are not being released. The alleged victims -- a female, 29, and a male, 20 -- were reported missing by family members Friday after they did not return from a Thursday night ride on a side-by-side utility vehicle, according to Hopkins County SheriffMatt Sanderson.
As detectives were taking information from family members to file a missing persons' report Friday, the pair appeared at the North Scott Street residence in White Plains with visible injuries, Sanderson said.
At that time, the two shared with police their account of what had occurred that led to their disappearance.
The pair told police the side-by-side they were riding in was forced off Farmers Crossing Road by a van driven by the Masseys. They said they were then forced at gunpoint into the van and driven to the Massey home at 325 Ogelsby Cemetery Road in White Plains, where they were beaten, bound, gagged and thrown into a hand-dug mud pit.
The alleged victims told police the Masseys threatened to kill them and had what appeared to be explosives at the residence.
Sanderson said there is an ongoing investigation that is sexual in nature involving one of the accused that appears to be the motivation for the kidnapping. Sanderson said because of the sensitive nature of that investigation, no other information could be released regarding that matter at this time.
Sanderson said the physical abuse and intimidation appears to have gone on for hours inside a building at the Massey residence before both were
See Abduction/Page A4
eventually released.
"It's a miracle they were released," Sanderson said. "I can't imagine the trauma they've been through and will have to live with. I have never seen anything like this."
Whitledge, who had originally set the bond at $20,000 for each of the accused upon arrest, raised that amount to a $50,000 cash-only bond for each at Monday's arraignment. The accused are being held at the Hopkins County Jail and are expected back in court Friday.
Sheriff's detective Joseph Stratton obtained a search warrant for the Massey residence and property and secured arrest warrants for both. Search of the property Saturday revealed homemade intact explosive devices and other components to manufacture bombs as well as evidence supporting the reported kidnapping, Sanderson said
Because of the possibility of explosive devices at the location, the sheriff's office contacted ATF and the Kentucky State Police for assistance. Those entities were joined by the FBI on execution of the search warrant, said Sanderson, who said the Masseys surrendered peacefully after a brief period of time after arrival of the various agencies to the residence.
Sanderson said other charges are pending and likely as the investigation continues. He is asking for the public's help in the investigation, as it is believed that witnesses drove by when the initial abduction was taking place. Anyone with any information regarding this case is being asked to contact Stratton at the sheriff's office - 270-821-5661.
In addition to the kidnapping charges, the Masseys have also been charged with intimidating a witness, Sanderson said.
