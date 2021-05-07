Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
Austin Pendley, 24, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with fourth-degree assault.
Darius Dodson, 45, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with public intoxication, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Joseph Moore, 25, of Earlington, was charged Wednesday with third-degree criminal trespassing.
Lisa Gibson, 59, of Sebree, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
Mark Seaborn, 38, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.