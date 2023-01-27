Anyone who has ever been to a hospital or medical clinic is familiar with both doctors and nurses, but specialty that largely goes unnoticed despite existing across nearly all medical settings is the nurse anesthetists.
Kirk Brasher, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, said CRNAs support the entire hospital as airway experts and can place invasive lines for patients that need them.
“We are able to provide different services every day, with a variety of cases and locations throughout the hospital,” he said. “We care for patients at a stressful time for them and strive to provide excellent care every time.”
Brasher has been a CRNA at BHDM for eight years.
“I love what I do and the way I get to make a difference for our patients,” he said.
Nurse anesthetists have provided anesthesia care to patients in the United States for more than 150 years. The Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist credential came into existence in 1956. In 1986, CRNAs became the first nursing specialty accorded direct reimbursement rights from Medicare.
Brasher said CRNAs practice in every setting in which anesthesia is delivered from traditional hospital surgical suites to obstetrical delivery rooms.
Anesthetists also practice in ketamine clinics, dentist offices, podiatrist offices, ophthalmologists, plastic surgeons, and pain management specialists. CRNAs can also be found in the U.S. Military, Public Health Services, and Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare facilities.
It takes around nine to 10 years of education to become a CRNA, including four years to get a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, two years of working ICU experience, and three years of graduate-level anesthesia school.
“Daily, we provide anesthesia services to the traditional operating room, endoscopy services, and obstetrics, including cesarean sections and labor epidurals,” sad Brasher.
Since 1994, Murray State University has operated a CRNA program that Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville serves as a foundation site for students. The program gets applicants from all over the country who want to come to Murray’s Madisonville site to live for one or two years while in school.
“It is really incredible that the hospital facility we have here and the University can offer this type of educational opportunity for those interested in this career path right here,” said Brasher.
