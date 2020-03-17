Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Ryan C. Bryant, 35, of Madisonville was charged Friday with first-degree fleeing/evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment of an officer, marijuana possession, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, abandonment of vehicle on public road, tampering with physical evidence, no operating license, license to be in possession and failed/improper signal.
• Joseph D. Carter, 22, of Henderson was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a legend drug, operating on a suspended/revoked license and failure to produce an insurance card.
• Marvin D. Carty, 46, of Earlington was charged Saturday with public intoxication.
• Michael A. Childs, 21, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with leaving the scene of an accident, contempt of court, no operating license and operating a vehicle under the influence.
• Benjamin D. Grayson, 36, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with operating on a suspended/revoked license, no registration plates, failure to produce insurance card and two counts of contempt of court.
• Arthur P. Ikeard, 55, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with fourth-degree assault.
• Austin D. Jones, 26, of Hopkinsville was charged Friday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Kayla M. Klein, 20, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with non-payment of court costs/fines in Muhlenberg County.
• Christian K. Orr, 26, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with contempt of court.
• Jan B. Shoulders, 39, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with public intoxication.
• Fonda B. Stanley, 51, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting.
• Tyron M.L. Venerable, 24, of Paducah was charged Saturday with marijuana possession and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Vernon T. Wilson, 18, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Monday:
• Jason C. Dockery, 20, of Morgantown was charged Sunday with hitchhiking on limited access facilities, public intoxication and assisting a minor in purchasing alcohol.
• Mark A. McFarland, 57, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with fourth-degree assault.
• Jonah M. Mills, 35, of Manitou was charged Saturday with marijuana possession, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, giving an office false identification, a parole violation and three counts of failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Charles M. Minton, 33, of Henderson was charged Saturday with fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening.
