Brad and Kayla Rickard’s dream of turning their hobby of furniture making into a profitable business took its first step toward reality Monday when they opened Rickard’s Rustic Wood Works.
Kayla said she has received positive feedback about the store from the community.
“It has been very positive and very uplifting for us to know that the community is happy for us to be here,” she said.
Brad started building end tables around 2008 when he was in high school and continued to build furniture after graduation. When he and Kayla reconnected five years ago, she started painting and staining the pieces before they were picked up by customers.
Last year, Brad and Kayla started looking at the former Eden Ink building to expand, but COVID-19 hit and they put those plans on hold. A year later they looked again, but said it didn’t make sense financially for all the work the Main Street building needed.
Kayla said they were driving by a building on the corner of Center and Main Streets and inquired about is availability.
“The gentleman who owned it said he would be willing to sell it and it just feels like everything fell into place after that,” she said. “We were getting more orders and we were seeing that this full-time job could work.”
Kayla said they had been getting requests from people wanting engraved signs for their homes, but they weren’t in a position to offer that service due to costs and lack of knowledge regarding the process.
When looking at buildings, the Rickards were introduced to Ruthann Padgett, the vice-president of operations at the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, who introduced them to Kentucky Movers and Makers.
“I took them over to Kentucky Movers and Makers because there are things over there, equipment and such, they can utilize to build items to sell in their shop,” said Padgett.
Thanks to Padgett, the Rickards learned Movers and Makers had the equipment and teachers on hand to train members on how to use the laser and CNC machine.
“It is just a new avenue we can take to personalize furniture, home décor or whatever somebody is wanting,” said Brad.
If they start feeling comfortable with the equipment and it looks like their customers would purchase the items made from the laser and CNC machine, then they would look into purchasing equipment themselves if they could justify the cost, said Kayla.
Padgett said assisting entrepreneurs is the main purpose behind Kentucky Movers and Makers — which is located on Seminary Street.
“Part of the exciting thing is watching somebody create something,” she said. “The other part of it is watching their dream come true through services we are providing.”
Rickard’s Rustic Wood Works specializes in refurbishing furniture and custom builds.
“We can take the dimensions and pictures you give us and we can take that and make it look exactly how you want,” said Kayla.
The store also sells items from local vendors like LiT Kentucky Creations, Simply Made by Renee, Holeman Customs LLC and some specialty food items.
Brad owns a mowing and lawn care business in Eddyville, so Kayla takes care of the day-to-day operations of the store — including taking orders. Brad will build the furniture off the dimensions and information Kayla obtained, then Kayla will take over after the piece is built to paint or stain it.
Kayla said they like to stick to about two weeks for the turnaround, although bigger projects will take longer to complete.
She said they are looking at turning the back room into a painting room so she can paint while at the store, but right now everything is done out of their home.
Rickard’s Rustic Wood Works is having a “Spring Fling” today where customers get 10% off their purchase, not including the sales already going on.
“If you are out, come and say hi,” said Kayla.
To keep their customers safe during COVID-19, they sanitize after every customer and masks are required to enter the business.
Rickard’s Rustic Wood Works — located at 1 North Main Street — is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call 812-431-3895 or email krickard2019@gmail.com. You can also follow them on Facebook at Rickard’s Rustic Wood Works.
