Rough tracks behind mall being replaced

A portion of McCoy Avenue behind Parkway Plaza Mall will be closed to through traffic beginning Tuesday as a rough section of rail crossing is being replaced, according to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Andrea Janka of Safety & Supply, Inc., who works with CSX, said the closure is expected to last three days.
"They are replacing a rail at the crossing," said Janka "Workers will excavate the asphalt, they will take the old rail out -- that's not very sturdy anymore -- and replace it with a new rail. They're going to surface through the crossing to stabilize the rail, and then they're going to pave the crossing."
The replacement is happening due to years of trains going across the tracks, which then weakens the rails, said Janka.
"Every three or five years, they have to change the rails," she said.
The closure is expected sometime Tuesday afternoon, she said. There will be no marked detour as part of the work.
