Baptist Health Madisonville Foundation is hosting a “Mask Up” fundraiser with the Merle M. Mahr Cancer Center to raise money for free mammogram screening.
For every donation made to the cancer center, donors will get a custom, hot pink mask stamped with the Mahr Center logo.
The fundraiser came about after an annual grant that is typically awarded to the center was not available for 2020, according to a news release. The grant helped provide patients in the community with the opportunity to get a free mammogram, complete with a reading.
The Foundation encourages every individual and business in Hopkins County to wear their masks on Friday and to share a photo showing support with the hashtag #MaskUpWith theMahr.
To make a donation, visit the Baptist Health Madisonville Foundation’s online portal at https://www.suppor tbaptisthealth.org/madisonville/ways-to-give/ or contact a Foundation representative at 270-825-5786.
