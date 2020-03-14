By Brandon Buchanan and Melissa Larimore
More local schools are following Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation of a minimum two week shutdown in response to the coronavirus.
Madisonville Community College has been on spring break this past week and will extend that leave through Tuesday. On Wednesday, all in-person instruction will move to online learning classrooms on Blackboard, said Jay Parrent, MCC vice-president of quality assurance and administration.
“What we’ve done at MCC, we’ve done this for a while, every class that’s scheduled, at least, has a Blackboard shell built,” he said. “Even though a class might not be taught online, it’s a way for faculty to post materials, notes and presentations. A lot of the leg work we’ve done, and that Monday and Tuesday will focus on getting our faculty who don’t teach online a lot or haven’t in a while, getting them back up to speed for the next couple of weeks.”
During the interim, students that need access to a computer can go to room 214 in the school’s John H. Gray building. The computer lab will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information technology staff moved out half of the lab’s chairs to encourage social distancing and will monitor and disinfect equipment, according to an MCC Facebook post.
“We want to do our part to help flatten the curve, and really try to limit any transmission whatsoever in any circumstance,” said Parrent. “That’s one of the best practices public health officials have recommended.”
Dawson Springs Independent Schools Supt. Lenny Whalen announced the district’s closure via Twitter Thursday night.
“We will close schools to live instruction from Monday, March 16, until Monday, April 13, after spring break.”
Whalen and district leaders gathered at the school board at 6 p.m. Thursday to go over plans. Earlier in the week, the teachers had started to prepare instructional packets because the district knew it would likely become mandatory in the coming weeks.
With more significant events on the horizon for MCC, such as the school’s graduation in early May, Parrent said they are taking things week by week, at this point.
“As of today, we’ll just have to take that wait and see for future things,” he said. “We’re taking this very seriously, and Dr. (Cindy) Kelley (MCC president) has been keeping up with things almost hourly across the country and state because the health and safety of our students and faculty and staff are the top priority.”
Dawson’s dates for prom and graduation will likely not be affected as prom falls in late April, and the days out of the classroom will not have to be made up at the end of the year, according to Whalen.
Their senior trip to Destin, Florida was initially scheduled for April 2-7. Whalen said it has been postponed and that senior class sponsors will request different dates at the school board meeting Monday night.
“Despite the hardships created by this situation, we are blessed locally by the strong partnerships we have between our schools, our families and the entire community,” Whalen said.
Because students at MCC were on spring break, Parrent said it was perfect timing for staff to get facilities and classrooms sanitized.
“It’s very, very clean. We’ve made sure that all the hand sanitizer stations are full, we’ve added a few additional stations. Soap at every restroom was fully stocked, and other additional cleaning was done,” he said.
In Dawson, custodians will be deep-cleaning the buildings. Most other employees will be working remotely, Whalen said.
The governor asked districts to apply for an emergency waiver if they had not used the non-traditional path in the past. Dawson Springs applied for the waiver. Whalen said the recommendation to close traditional school came sooner than the district had thought.
“We were pretty fortunate because a lot of teachers had already done some legwork,” he said.
The students and staff convened Friday, and student work and NTI information were sent home.
“During this period, not including spring break, students will receive instruction via online platforms and other predetermined teacher assignments,” Whalen said in a news release.
He added that parents and family members should help ensure the student is completing assignments and keeping up communication with teachers.
The nontraditional instruction is a brand new idea for Dawson Springs Independent. Whalen said he wouldn’t typically use this type of instruction, and he admits he is not a fan of it, but in the occurrence of a pandemic, there are not many choices.
“While we acknowledge this disruption to the normal school routine, we fully expect to provide the same high level of academic rigor ... that we see regularly,” Whalen said. “Mimicking a rich and authentic classroom environment is admittedly impossible, but we see this situation as an opportunity to personalize learning opportunities for our students.”
Packets include letters to parents, contact information, food schedules and instructional material tailored to each student’s needs. The lack of Internet access complicates the situation some, but “we’re prepared for that,” Whalen said.
Students who do not have access to the Internet have additional printed work. Those with Internet access will complete certain tasks, including iReady, online.
Teachers are accessible electronically around regular school time, from about 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. during the week. They will be available by email, phone or classroom applications. They will not be in the school buildings. Whalen said the district is limiting the number of people at the school.
Per Beshear’s recommendations, CornerStone Preparatory School in Madisonville will hold NTI day. It will continue to monitor the situation in collaboration with local health and government officials, according to its Facebook page.
Christ the King Catholic School is hosting NTI days for the next two weeks as well. Thursday and Friday, their teachers put packets together for students to complete over the closure period, said Principal Lesley Mills.
Due to the impact COVID-19 is having on schools in the area, the City of Madisonville shared an announcement from Spectrum on Facebook Friday afternoon. Spectrum will be offering broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with primary or college students that do not already have Spectrum subscriptions. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. Installation fees will be waived for new student households.
More information regarding Dawson Springs will be available at the district website, dawsonsprings.kyschools.us on the district Facebook page, Whalen’s Twitter @DSSuptWhalen or by calling the board office or the school at 270-797-3811.
“This is uncharted waters for all of us,” said Parrent. “At MCC, we’re going to do our best to communicate and keep the public informed about our programming and services.”
More information regarding MCC, along with each private school can be found on their website or Facebook page.
