A motion to amend charges will be filed in a case following the death of a victim stemming from a Saturday, Jan. 23 shooting, according to Hopkins County Commonwealth Attorney Kathy Senter.
William Keith Matheny, 66, died at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville on Friday, Jan. 29, according to Hopkins County Sheriff Major Charlie Young.
Matheny’s death forced the preliminary hearing for alleged shooter Tara Skaggs, 48, of Madisonville, to be postponed until 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12.
“The preliminary hearing was postponed from last Friday because Matheny’s condition had worsened,” said Young.
Senter said she will likely ask that charges be upgraded to murder at the next court appearance or in front of the grand jury. Senter said she would also ask for a “more substantial bond.”
Skaggs was arrested and charged around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the shooting.
Police initially responded to a call regarding a shooting at 179 Liberty Church Road in Madisonville around 11 a.m. on Jan. 23 where they found Matheny, who appeared to have a single gunshot wound at the base of his neck near his upper chest, according to Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson.
Sanderson said Matheny was removed from the residence and was transported to Baptist Health Madisonville where he was “somewhat stabilized” before being flown to Deaconess.
Young said an autopsy is being performed in Indiana since Matheny died in Evansville.
A Go Fund Me has been set up for help cover funeral costs for Matheny.
“He was placed on a ventilator that was keeping him alive,” Allison Stewart, the organizer of the Go Fund Me wrote on the page. “His health kept declining where the family and doctors agreed that it was his time. We ask for help from family and friends to help with his final expenses as he had no life insurance. Funeral services will be held at a later date for COVID-19 reasons. We thank you for your help and prayers through this difficult time.”
The Go Fund Me can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/ help-with-keiths- mathenys-funeral- services.
Skaggs remains in jail as of Wednesday on her first-degree assault charge cash bail bond of $10,000.
