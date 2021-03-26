Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
Ross Thorpe, 29, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault, menacing and resisting arrest.
Wyatt Buck, 20, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with second-degree disorderly conduct.
James Majors, 43, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening.
Aaron Martin, 39, of Cadiz, was charged Wednesday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Michael Carter, 35, of Russellville, was charged Wednesday with possession of synthetic drugs and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Cole Leonard, 25, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
