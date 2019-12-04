Kids from 1 to 92 will be saying that old simple phrase -- "Merry Christmas to you" -- this weekend as a landscape full of Christmas cheer comes to Madisonville.
Saturday is packed with family-friendly activities. Festivities begin at noon with Madisonville's Winter
OWonderland, followed with the Christmas tree lighting. The evening will culminate with the annual Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Christmas Parade.
"There's all kinds of cool stuff going on Saturday," said Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton. "I think my favorite part is going to be lighting the Christmas tree."
Downtown will be transformed into a winter wonderland with candy cane stripes and Christmas trees placed throughout. At the First United Bank Plaza, families will have an opportunity to create a craft to take home as well as letters to write and send to Santa.
"We'll have a bunch of smaller activities where people can not only create a take-home craft, but we're hoping they can create memories that outlast the four hours of the event," said the city's public relations director, Skylar Phaup.
During the event, Santa and Mrs. Claus are visiting for a photo opportunity before Santa rides his sleigh through town during the parade.
"We hope that families who come and take a free photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus, can enjoy the hot cocoa bar and the live reading of the 'Polar Express' from Big City or sing along to a Christmas song during karaoke at Crowded House," Phaup said. "Mostly, we're trying to bring some fun downtown for the kids in our community and give them something to jumpstart the Christmas season."
Winter Wonderland will feature an igloo built out of recycled tea and milk jugs, a snowball fight location with plush snowballs, a cardboard gingerbread house station and an ornament creation station, said Phaup.
This year's Winter Wonderland is a collaboration between the city, Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission and the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce.
"When we found out that the city was looking at putting on an event for the holiday season, we were eager to get involved," said Chamber President Leslie Curneal. "Our contribution is to help promote our downtown stores. We're putting on a scavenger hunt for the downtown businesses."
Starting at noon, people can pick up a scavenger hunt map from any of the participating downtown businesses. On the map are 10 clues with fill-in the blank answers. After participants answer the questions, they will take their responses to each store and show it to the store's clerk. The clerk will sign off if it is the correct answer. The clerk will give a coupon in exchange for a correct answer, said Curneal.
"We're encouraging people to spend their money in the shops while they are getting their Christmas shopping done," she said. "When they're finished with the entire list and have all the correct answers, they can bring their map to the chamber for additional drawings and prizes."
As a relatively new business, which launched in August, Bella Marie Boutique's manager Heather Skinner said they wanted to be involved with the scavenger hunt so new faces would come through their store.
"We wanted to let people know about us, we're here," she said. "We're looking forward to seeing new faces."
In addition to brick-and-mortar stores, downtown will also host vendors at its "Gumball Alley," said Phaup. Vendors will showcase everything from handmade jewelry to custom wood furniture, boutique items to household goods and more.
Madisonville's Winter Wonderland is from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, the lighting of the Christmas tree is at 2 p.m. The Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club Christmas Parade starts at 5 p.m. After the parade, Crowded House will host musicians Ray Ligon and Marty Brown -- while accepting donations for Toys for Tots. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
