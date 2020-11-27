Landon’s Hope’s annual Thanksgiving dinner had to be done via curbside and delivery this year due to COVID-19 but there was a definite increase in people that came by for food than expected this year.
“We were prepared for 400,” said Tammy Moore, the founder of the outreach organization and food pantry, adding that by the end of their time serving, it was closer to 1,000 meals at least.
Moore said the volunteers had spent the last three days cooking food to be ready for the people they knew were coming to pick up food. Thursday morning was spent preparing more food for the extra people.
The annual Thanksgiving dinner has become somewhat of a staple locally.
“Normally, people would come to sit down and eat, but because of COVID-19, adjustments had to be made,” said Moore.
Among those that came to pick up food was Jean Wilson, of Slaughters, who was picking up meals for people she knew.
“The lady that I work for and her grandsons are who I’m picking up for,” she said. “She is 89 years old and doesn’t cook anymore. When she found out they were having dinners here today, she asked if I would come pick them up for her. I think what they’re doing here is great.”
Wilson said she also comes to the food pantry throughout the year to help deliver food for those in need.
Darryl Periard and his family were on the route of donations to be delivered in Sebree.
“I didn’t expect to get anything,” he said as volunteers dropped off plates at his home. “I think it’s a great thing what they’re doing.”
The organization also accepted donations to help out with the food pantry and with meals.
“We brought in this time about $1,000,” said Moore. “WoodmenLife sent us $500, which was huge because it took care of the potatoes, meat and so much of it. Several of them have brought in donations of $100 or $50. It’s working out really well.”
After Thanksgiving, Moore is already planning her Christmas outreach.
“We have Christmas coming up,” said Moore. “We served 484 kids last year, so I expect to top 600 this year. We have several toy drives going on. I’m sure we will also do this much again for Christmas dinner also. We will be serving ham and BBQ.”
Donations can be dropped off at Landon’s Hope located at 2900 U.S. 41 South in Sebree and is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Checks can also be sent there made out to Landon’s Hope.
For more information about donation needs, call the food bank at 270-884-3334 or Moore at 270-635-1400. You can also visit the organization’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/landons
hoperesoursecenter.
