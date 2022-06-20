Madisonville Police arrested a local man on Friday for allegedly stealing copper from the City of Madisonville electric department.
On Friday, officers responded to the city electrical department in regards to a call about stolen copper. Using video surveillance and assistance from the community, police say they were able to identify Brandon Marlow, 29 of Madisonville, as their suspect.
He was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and theft by unlawful taking (over $500 but less than $1,000).
