The Hopkins County Happy Feet group will be sponsoring The Christmas Project this year, which provides clothing to middle and high school students in the area.
Happy Feet normally provides name brand athletic shoes to Hopkins County students, and will now help to also provide clothes to 120 students in middle and high school.
“We will continue to do the shoes as we have always done, but this will just be a new part of the Hopkins County Happy Feet group,” said Cheri McNary the Happy Feet chairwoman.
The Christmas Project, formally known as the Teen Shopping Program, was previously funded by the Hopkins County Assistance Center, McNary said. This year they were short on funds, so the project was brought to Happy Feet to take over.
“When we were contacted about the potential to take over this program, our board of directors didn’t hesitate to state their unanimous support,” said McNary.
In middle and high schools across Hopkins County, the Family Resource Youth Service Center coordinators will choose up to 20 students from each school that need the most help. Those students will receive a $100 gift card to shop for clothing for themselves for Christmas.
Due to COVID-19, Happy Feet has had to change several things. Instead of taking the kids shopping, the students will be able to pick which retail store they want their gift card from, said McNary. Along with the gift cards, the students will receive new Nike tennis shoes.
The Happy Feet group also has started fundraising for the project.
“We will probably take fundraising throughout the end of the year,” she said. “We want every child to have shoes that fit, a warm coat, gloves and other necessities to make it through the colder weather and to ensure that all their basic needs are met. Every donation, regardless of the size, makes a difference.”
The group has set up digital ways to give to accommodate social distancing.
Donations can be made via Cash App using $HappyFeetHopCo, on PayPal using HappyFeetHopCo or on Venmo using @Happy-Feet-11. Happy Feet is also accepting checks, made out to Hopkins County Happy Feet, sent to 1776 North Main Street in Madisonville.
“All the funds that are raised in Hopkins County ... stay in Hopkins County to benefit the students of Hopkins County,”
said McNary.
For more information, you can contact Happy Feet
at happyfeethopkins
