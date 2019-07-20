The heat didn't stop the Friday Night Live concert series from being a blast of an event.
After working out the kinks during the first FNL and 4th Fest earlier this summer, Madisonville's Public Relations Director Skylar Phaup said Friday's event went much smoother.
"I think we are finally getting into the swing of things," said Phaup, "You know who does what and exactly when we need to get everything done in order to have a successful event."
Tackling the heat was one of the city's biggest concerns for this week's FNL.
"I'm telling you what, we've been doing laps all day trying to give out free water and free Gatorade," said Phaup. "We have fans all over the place."
Some of the other considerations by the city to help last night's FNL run smoothly were the inclusion of an area for fans to stand in front of the stage, added walkways for easier navigation, more vendors for fewer long lines and quadrupling the number of port-a-potties, said Phaup.
"Tonight's event went off without a hitch," said Mayor Kevin Cotton, "I'm extremely pleased. This team in this city has absolutely rocked it."
Phaup estimated there to be anywhere from 3,000 to 4,500 in attendance for headliner's Grand Funk Railroad's concert. Opening for GFR was local favorite The Cameron Tabor Band.
As a tourist attraction, FNL brings in people from all over the place, said Cotton. A couple from Mount Pleasant, Tennessee --
Ginger and David Haywood -- found the Grand Funk Railroad's concert through The Messenger's Facebook post, and David told his wife, "We are going to Madisonville this weekend."
Haywood has been a fan of GFR since the 1970s, but thanks to the city of Madisonville, this is his first time seeing them live, he said.
Sister Sledge and War are the headliners for the next FNL free concert series, which is set for Friday, Aug. 2.
