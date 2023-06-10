Golden Ticket Cinemas has brought back its Summer Vacation Movies and this year will include a sensory show option for kids.

Carla Thomas, the general manager for Golden Ticket, said the sensory show is where they turn the lights up and the sound down so kids or adults could get up to dance, walk, shout or sing.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.