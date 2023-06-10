Golden Ticket Cinemas has brought back its Summer Vacation Movies and this year will include a sensory show option for kids.
Carla Thomas, the general manager for Golden Ticket, said the sensory show is where they turn the lights up and the sound down so kids or adults could get up to dance, walk, shout or sing.
“We have done a couple of sensory for our regular movies,” she said. “We had some in the community that this is what their child likes.”
The movies will be shown on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday now through Aug. 9. Cinema doors open at 9 a.m. The regular show starts at 10 a.m., and the sensory show starts at 10:30 a.m.
All movies are $1, and the small popcorn and small drink special is $4.
The movie lineup for the summer is Minions: The Rise of Gru, How to Train Your Dragon, Sing 2, Shrek 2, Trolls World Tour, The Bad Guys, Puss n Boots, Pets, and Kung Fu Panda.
Thomas said this is the second year the theatre has done the summer vacation movies in Madisonville. It is something they do to give families an option during the summer break.
“It just gives them an opportunity to come see a movie on a dollar discount, with the $4 popcorn and drink,” she said.
For more information, call the theatre at 270-245-2269.
