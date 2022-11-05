After more than a decade of debate, discussion and even expenditures of money, ground was officially broken on Thursday afternoon for the new Hopkins County Sports Plex.
The approximately $13 million project first came up for discussion more than 15 years ago, and has been handed down through several city and county administrations since. During that time the combined city-county project has bounced around through multiple proposed location before officials finally decided on Midtown Commons earlier this year.
Hopkins County and the City of Madisonville are splitting the cost of the facility.
When completed, the new facility will include several baseball/soccer fields, as well as six in-door basketball courts that can convert to volleyball or pickle ball courts.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton gave opening remarks at the ground breaking ceremony of the new Hopkins County Sports Plex on Thursday.
Trish Noel spoke on behalf of Hopkins County Tourism, Lisa Miller spoke on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce and Dan Sheets spoke on behalf of Economic Development. Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. shared closing remarks on this historical day for Hopkins County.
Phase one of the Sports Plex project is expected to be completed in 2023.
