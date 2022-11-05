After more than a decade of debate, discussion and even expenditures of money, ground was officially broken on Thursday afternoon for the new Hopkins County Sports Plex.

The approximately $13 million project first came up for discussion more than 15 years ago, and has been handed down through several city and county administrations since. During that time the combined city-county project has bounced around through multiple proposed location before officials finally decided on Midtown Commons earlier this year.

