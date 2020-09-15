A 37th Hopkins County resident succumbed to the coronavirus this past weekend, according to the Hopkins County Health Department.
Denise Beach, the department’s director, said the latest victim was a “senior adult, living independently with comorbidities” at the time of death.
The latest death was the second in a matter of days in the county, which has witnessed a recent spike in case numbers like most of the commonwealth. In all, there have been 563 total COVID-19 cases in the county, with 456 individuals listed as “recovered.”
That case numbers stood at 544 toward the end of last week.
As of Monday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear said there were at least 57,282 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 342 of which were newly reported Monday. Fifty-three of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 12 were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was a 1-month-old from Russell County.
Beshear reported five new deaths Monday, raising the total to 1,065 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
The deaths reported Monday include a 71-year-old woman from Christian County; two men, ages 77 and 80, from Fayette County; an 82-year-old woman from Pulaski County; and a 49-year-old man from Shelby County.
“If you’re a person whether you’re in the state legislature or at home on your keyboard that is saying, ‘Oh, but these people are older,’ shame on you. These are children of God, just like everyone else, who deserved more time on this planet,” said Beshear. “Their life is just as important as everybody elses. The moment that we desensitize ourselves to the fact that even a 90-something-year-old has more time with his or her family, grandkids, maybe great-grandkids, and COVID takes it from them its not acceptable.
As of Monday, there have been at least 1,020,070 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.17%.
