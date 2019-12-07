A longer-than-anticipated raw materials shortage led Genova Products to lay off its entire Paducah workforce Wednesday, a move company officials hope will be temporary.
Joseph Pusateri, director of operations at Genova's Paducah facility in the I-24 Logistics Park, said normal operations were suspended in late November because of the shortage.
"The initial thought was this shortage would be temporary and we would resume operations quickly," Pusateri said Thursday.
"We are diligently working toward obtaining raw material and resuming operations as quickly as possible. To assist our employees, we have cashed out any eligible paid time to minimize any hardship on them.
"Our objective has and continues to be to resume normal operations so our most valued associates can return to work. We recognize this has been a hardship on our employees, and we are doing everything we can to accommodate their needs.
"This is especially difficult this time of year now that the holiday season is upon us."
Genova came to Paducah in September 2014. The company manufactures vinyl plumbing, producing whole-house plumbing pipe and fittings.
More than 100 employees were laid off and are filing for unemployment assistance, said Sandra Wilson, a city commissioner and Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce president. They also can contact the Kentucky Career Center in Paducah for assistance with answering questions.
In addition, city officials have requested help from the West Kentucky Workforce Board's rapid response services team.
"We are very hopeful this is a temporary layoff and the plant will open back up soon," Wilson said. "We want those employees to be able to get back to their jobs as quickly as they can."
The community also has some other resources that can assist the laid-off workers, Wilson said.
"We live in a very generous and caring community, and there are services available for those in need through many of our nonprofit organizations," she said. "This is one of their busiest times of the year with the holidays ... but our community always finds a way to respond."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.