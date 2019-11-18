HENDERSON, Ky. - An out-of-town teen -- allegedly involved in a series of events, including a police chase -- turned himself in to city police after losing his shoes in the tumult.
A second teen is also in custody. Police said other teens are still wanted on charges.
Here's what Henderson authorities say happened:
Just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the 1200 block of Cumnock Street after receiving a report that "a group" had pulled a gun on someone. The caller told dispatch the alleged suspects fled in a grayish blue Hyundai.
Officers patrolling the area located the vehicle in an alley near the 900 block of First Street, according to an HPD news release. However, when city police attempted to stop the car, it fled. Authorities said a check of the vehicle revealed it had been reported stolen from Boyd County.
Meanwhile, the chase that began on First Street continued through the East End the fleeing vehicle "missed a turn in the 1300 block of Powell Street and struck a building on the corner of Mill Street," HPD officials said.
Multiple suspects allegedly fled the scene on foot, but the driver was caught, a news release said.
"One passenger, who was riding in the rear of the vehicle during the pursuit, later contacted dispatch wanting to turn himself in because he was not from the area and had lost his shoes fleeing the scene," police said.
Further investigation revealed that all in the vehicle were juveniles.
The two teens taken into custody have been charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing/evading police. They were transported to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police department at 270-831-1295 or Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.
