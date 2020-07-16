The United Way of the Coalfield will provide $21,000 of grant funding to local youth and human service agencies serving Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Webster counties. The deadline for application submission is Monday, August 31.
The grant is part of the Heidi Badgett Fund and is intended to “maximize community resources through collaboration among agencies that serve the basic health and educational needs of children ages birth to 17 years old and their families,” according to the press release.
Projects where agencies collaborate to address local need, seed money for innovative projects with matching funds, funding for ongoing programs that have matching funds, and capital campaigns with match funding if the maintenance plan for the project is shown will be prioritized for the grant funding.
A specific program is eligible for funding from this grant for a maximum of two years with the application process repeated for the second year.
A committee of community volunteers will review each application and make funding recommendations, according to the press release.
For more information or to obtain a copy of the application, please contact the United Way of the Coalfield at 270-821-3170.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.