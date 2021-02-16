As of early Monday afternoon, Hopkins County Public Works Road Department Director Ken Todd said he remained thankful weather predictions calling for up to 12 inches of snow on some models had not materialized.
“Everything has gone good,” said Todd. “We are still plowing and still spreading salt and sand. I’m just scratching my head about the weather today. I kept thinking we would have a lot more on the ground, according to what I heard, and I’m perfectly OK with that.”
Steady but light snow continued through Monday afternoon in the area.
“We probably have about two inches on the ground, so we are not getting what was anticipated, which I am glad with,” said Todd early Monday afternoon.
As far as treating the roads, Todd said the use of sand and salt still continued.
“We can pretreat with sand and — depending on the temperature — some salt,” he said. “We have to play the temperature by ear. If it gets down too cold, normally the salt doesn’t do much good until the sun gets out and hits it close to 20 to 25 degrees or so, and then you start seeing some reaction.”
Todd said supplies are still in good shape for the county.
“We started mixing some sand and salt together as of this morning,” Todd said Monday.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Charlie Young said there were a few minor wrecks Monday on the interstate — including a 15 passenger van that rolled over near the 29 mile marker of the Pennyrile Parkway.
Nobody was injured in that accident, according to Young.
Other incidents, according to Young, include a few slide offs during the morning.
“It has been a lot better than what we were expecting,” said Young Monday afternoon.
As of Monday morning, Hopkins County EMA Director Nick Bailey said there were no power outages in Hopkins County.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Paducah said today’s forecast showed continued cold temperatures and more winter rain on Wednesday night and Thursday.
Forecasts call for a high of 19 degrees today with a low of nine degrees tonight. On Wednesday, there’s a 50% chance for snow with a high of 27 degrees. The chance for snow increases, according to the NWS, on Wednesday night with a 90% chance of “snow then wintry mix.” Forecasts call for an 80% chance of a wintry mix on Thursday with a high of 28 degrees. Thursday night’s low will be 11 degrees.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Post 2 in Madisonville continues the battle of keeping primary corridors open. Crews are focused on more highly-traveled roads in an effort to keep primary corridors open to traffic for emergency service vehicles.
The KYTC offered these tips while the winter weather continues:
- Avoid nonessential travel if conditions are dangerous.
- Check the forecast and plan ahead for your trip.
- Make sure your vehicle is sufficiently winterized — check the battery, antifreeze level, heater, defroster, wipers and windshield washer.
- Dress warmly for the weather in layers of loose-fitting, lightweight clothing, in anticipation of unexpected emergencies.
- Try to keep your gas tank at least two-thirds full to prevent fuel line freezing and in preparation for possible lengthy delays on the roadway.
- Make sure a friend or relative is aware of your travel route.
- Carry a cell phone.
- Make sure your vehicle has an emergency care kit. It should include jumper cables, flares or reflectors, windshield washer fluid, an ice scraper, blankets, nonperishable food, a first aid kit, and traction material.
- Drive carefully. Allow plenty of time to get to your destination. Do not use cruise control.
- Give a wide berth to snow removal equipment.
- Bridges and exit and entrance ramps can be icy when other areas are not.
- Stopping in snow requires more braking distance than stopping on dry pavement up to four times more distance. Leave plenty of distance between yourself and the vehicle ahead.
- Be visible. Dull, cloudy days reduce visibility — drive using low-beam headlights.
- Steer into the skid. Stay calm and ease your foot off the gas while carefully steering in the direction you want the front of your vehicle to go.
Judicial Branches — including the Hopkins County Judicial Center — closed on Monday as well and will remain closed today.
Hopkins County Family Court Judge Susan McClure said the decision to close the Hopkins County Justice Center was made Sunday with the other judges in the county and Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr.
“As far as people’s cases, each judge will handle those separately,” McClure said.
A news release from the Administrative Office of The Courts also advised Individuals who have court proceedings scheduled remotely during this time period should check with the court where their case is being handled or look for notices on social media to determine if remote proceedings will continue as planned.
Most other local government offices and schools were closed Monday and are expected to remain closed today.
