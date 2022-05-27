Employees of First United Bank and Trust donated $10,000 to Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region to go towards tornado relief on Thursday.
Jason Hawkins, president and CEO of the bank, said the employees wanted to help with the relief effort, and from December 10 through 31, they contributed to the fundraiser.
“We also did allow some people to make contributions through our teller line, so this is a combination of both employee donations and some citizen or private donations that came in through the bank,” he said.
When the bank’s leadership team was deciding how to best utilize the funds raised, they reached out to Heath Duncan, the executive director of Habitat, because of his involvement with the relief efforts.
“We have done a lot of things to assist with Habitat over the years, so we are extremely familiar with the organization,” said Hawkins.
The bank has supported Habitat through corporate donations, volunteer hours, and helping to obtain grants to build houses.
Duncan is not only the executive director of Habitat but is also the co-chair of the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Group.
“Habitat will walk hand in hand with the Long Term Recovery Group to help families in need,” he said.
Habitat’s role will be to help people become homeowners, whether repairing or rebuilding a house to keep someone a homeowner or turn renters into homeowners.
“We know the easiest way to build wealth in the United States is homeownership and we want to help families achieve that and break that cycle of poverty,” said Duncan.
Habitat plans to build 12 houses from now to December, with most of those homes being in areas affected by the tornado.
“We have had a ton of support,” said Duncan. “We have had all kinds of in-kind donations from corporations from all over the country, but at the end of the day, we are also going to need cash because there is going to be a gap at the end that only cash can fill. Donations like this one that comes from employees and citizens are even more special because it is just people giving out of their own pocket.”
Hawkins said the bank knew Habitat would need dollars to fill out the rest of its needs.
“We couldn’t think of a better way to allocate these dollars and get them to where we know it is going to have the most impact,” he said.
Duncan said he appreciates everything the bank and employees do for Habitat.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.